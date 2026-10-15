Applied Materials Aktie
WKN: 865177 / ISIN: US0382221051
|
15.10.2026 15:05:01
Applied Materials vs. Broadcom: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to accelerate, investors often weigh the merits of equipment providers against those of chip designers. Choosing between Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) requires a close look at two very different roles in the global supply chain.
Applied Materials provides the essential tools used to fabricate advanced chips, while Broadcom designs specialized silicon and infrastructure software. They are being compared because both are vital players in the artificial intelligence build-out, though they operate at different stages of the production cycle. This comparison evaluates their financial health and market positioning.
Applied Materials sells the complex machinery that other companies use to build chips, serving major foundries and memory makers. The expansion of global data centers has kept semiconductor stocks at the center of many growth-focused portfolios. Applied Materials maintains a highly concentrated customer base, with two customers accounting for approximately 19% and 15% of net revenue in fiscal 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though it includes a deep partnership with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on next-generation manufacturing.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Broadcom Corp.
Analysen zu Applied Co Ltd
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Applied Co Ltd
|4 830,00
|3,43%
|Applied Materials Inc.
|376,35
|-1,71%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNachlassende KI-Sorgen: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow legt im Freitagshandel zu. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.