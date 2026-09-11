Applied Materials Aktie

Applied Materials für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865177 / ISIN: US0382221051

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11.09.2026 22:53:01

Applied Materials vs. Micron Technology: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between an equipment powerhouse and a memory giant requires understanding how the next phase of chip demand will unfold. Should you favor Applied Materials Inc(NASDAQ:AMAT) or Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU)?

Applied Materials provides the tools needed to build advanced chips, while Micron focuses on the memory and storage components those chips require. Both companies are central to the digital economy. Comparing them helps you determine whether to invest in the infrastructure behind the chips or the hardware that powers data processing.

Applied Materials provides materials engineering solutions, including equipment for chip fabrication. It is a major player among tech stocks serving the semiconductor and display markets worldwide. Two customers accounted for nearly 19% and 15% of net revenue in fiscal year 2025, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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