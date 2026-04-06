Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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06.04.2026 20:00:00
Are Bearish Investors Wrong About Microsoft Stock?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock has taken quite a turn over the past six months, losing nearly 30% of its value during that time frame. What was once seen as a safe, hot tech stock to own has recently become anything but that. It's trading near its 52-week low and is nowhere near the $555.45 high it hit last year.There's plenty of bearish sentiment surrounding the stock, despite the business still seeming to be doing well and having solid financials. Are investors all wrong about Microsoft stock, and could this be a great time to add it to your portfolio?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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06.04.26
|Handel in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
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02.04.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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01.04.26
|Verhandlungen mit Chevron: Microsoft plant Kraftwerk für KI-Rechenzentren - Aktien im Blick (finanzen.at)
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31.03.26
|Microsoft-Aktie unter Druck: Debatte um KI-Potenzial spaltet Analysten (finanzen.at)
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31.03.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Microsoft-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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31.03.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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30.03.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones am Mittag stärker (finanzen.at)
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28.03.26
|Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025 (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|25.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|11.03.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|11.03.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|11.03.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|18 330,00
|0,44%
|Microsoft Corp.
|321,55
|-0,50%