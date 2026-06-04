Autodesk Announces Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Web Services

(RTTNews) - Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) announced a new strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. or AWS. This partnership is designed to advance cloud-based solutions that empower customers to design, build, and operate more efficiently at scale.

Beginning in the second quarter of Autodesk's fiscal year, Autodesk products will be available for purchase through AWS Marketplace. This rollout starts with Fusion for Product Design and Fusion Manage, offering AWS customers streamlined procurement and billing options while honoring existing AWS Private Pricing Agreements.

The collaboration also focuses on accelerating innovation across Autodesk's cloud platform. By leveraging AWS's cloud and AI capabilities, Autodesk aims to support increasingly complex design and manufacturing workflows. Customers will benefit from flexible infrastructure, faster time to value, and improved performance, agility, and insights across the entire project lifecycle.

Additionally, the partnership opens new opportunities for customers and partners within the AWS ecosystem. Matterport, a shared partner of both companies, highlighted how the agreement enhances integration between its spatial data platform and Autodesk workflows, delivering a more seamless experience for joint customers.

Through this collaboration, Autodesk and AWS are helping organizations modernize workflows, improve collaboration, and scale with confidence.

ADSK closed Wednesday's regular trading at $229.60 down $7.06 or 2.98%.