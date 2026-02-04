Avolta Aktie

Avolta für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456

04.02.2026 06:30:13

Avolta's FY 2025 Results Invitation

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta's FY 2025 Results Invitation

04.02.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

We are delighted to invite you to our Full Year 2025 Results presentation and video conference webcast:

March 11, 2026
at 14:30 CET

The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Presentation

A physical presentation will be held in the Convention Hall (Section A) at Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport The Circle (The Circle 41, CH-8058, Zurich Airport). Doors to the event open at 14:15 CET.

For participants planning to attend, we kindly request confirmation through ir@avolta.net by March 2, 2026 to ensure adequate seating and refreshments.

Video Conference 

Access to the webcast will be available through our website, with a playback available until April 11, 2026. 

For phone access, please pre-register here. Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code. 

If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@avolta.net.

News Release & Presentation

Avolta’s 2025 Full Year Results will be published at 06:30 CET on March 11, 2026 with the presentation available on our IR website.

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2270924

 
End of News EQS News Service

2270924  04.02.2026 CET/CEST

