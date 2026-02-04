Avolta Aktie
WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456
|
04.02.2026 06:30:13
Avolta's FY 2025 Results Invitation
|
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
We are delighted to invite you to our Full Year 2025 Results presentation and video conference webcast:
March 11, 2026
The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2270924
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2270924 04.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!