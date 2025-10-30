AXT Aktie
WKN: 914410 / ISIN: US00246W1036
|
30.10.2025 23:34:17
AXT Inc Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - AXT Inc (AXTI) revealed Loss for third quarter that Decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at -$1.91 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$2.94 million, or -$0.07 per share, last year.
Excluding items, AXT Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$1.17 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 18.2% to $27.96 million from $23.65 million last year.
AXT Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: -$1.91 Mln. vs. -$2.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.04 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Revenue: $27.96 Mln vs. $23.65 Mln last year.
