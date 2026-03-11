Baidu Launches Zero-Deployment Service 'DuClaw' To Instantly Access OpenClaw Agent Platform

(RTTNews) - AI company Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) announced Wednesday the launch of DuClaw, a new zero-deployment service from Baidu AI Cloud that enables users to instantly access the OpenClaw agent platform.

DuClaw is currently available through a web interface, with plans to support integration with enterprise collaboration platforms such as WeCom, DingTalk, and Feishu.

The service includes a set of pre-built Baidu skills, such as Baidu Search, Baidu Baike and Baidu Scholar, allowing the agent to access trusted information sources directly. It also supports multiple mainstream foundation models, allowing users to select models that best match their needs.

DuClaw provides fully managed service with ready-to-use OpenClaw setup hosted on Baidu AI Cloud's high-performance infrastructure, with this zero-deployment approach significantly lowering technical barrier to adoption. It eliminates the need for users to select system images, configure servers, or connect model API keys.

The company is now offering a limited-time promotion in March to encourage experimentation among developers and AI enthusiasts. First-time users can subscribe for just RMB 17.8 per month (approximately $2.50 per month).