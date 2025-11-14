Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

14.11.2025 09:16:00

Best E-Commerce Stock To Buy: Amazon Vs. Shopify

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) are two of the largest e-commerce stocks, and they have both produced tremendous long-term returns for investors. Shopify has gained over 5,000% in the ten years since November 4, 2015, while Amazon is up by over 700% during the same timeframe.Amazon grew its business by selling everything under the sun and diversifying into additional opportunities, such as cloud computing and online advertising. Shopify focused on enabling merchants to create online stores and sell their products instead of having inventory and warehouses.Although both e-commerce stocks offer excellent long-term prospects, one of them stands out as the winner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
