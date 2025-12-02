NEWSMA b Aktie

NEWSMA b für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413D6 / ISIN: US65250K1051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.12.2025 04:30:00

Better Alternative Media Stock: Newsmax vs. Reddit

Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX) and Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) are both growing in popularity as alternative news platforms. Newsmax, which operates linear and streaming TV channels, promotes itself as an alternative to mainstream conservative outlets like Fox News. Reddit blends social media, news aggregation, and discussion forum features -- so trending news stories often drive more users to its platform.Newsmax went public this past March at $10 a share. It skyrocketed to a record high of $233 the following day -- mainly due to its close association with President Donald Trump and a tight supply of its IPO shares -- but it now trades at $8. Reddit went public at $34 last March, soared to a record high of $270.71 this September, and pulled back to around $208 currently.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NEWSMAX Incorporation Registered Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu NEWSMAX Incorporation Registered Shs -B-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NEWSMAX Incorporation Registered Shs -B- 8,04 -3,13% NEWSMAX Incorporation Registered Shs -B-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:52 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex können am Dienstag Gewinne einfahren. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen