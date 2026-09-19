Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
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19.09.2026 04:16:30
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Aehr Test Systems vs. Super Micro Computer
The race to power artificial intelligence creates opportunities for both hardware giants and niche companies. Choosing between Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) depends on your specific risk tolerance.
Aehr provides the testing equipment necessary to ensure semiconductor quality, while Super Micro builds the high-performance server racks that house those chips. Both are central to the global computing shift, but they operate at very different scales. We look at their recent performance and financial health to see which might be the better buy today.
Aehr Test Systems designs test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices used in electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and telecommunications. Its systems ensure reliability by testing chips in wafer or singulated die form before final assembly. Five customers accounted for 70% of net sales in its 2026 fiscal year (FY), ended May 29, according to its latest annual report, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.
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Analysen zu Super Micro Computer Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Super Micro Computer Inc
|33,94
|-3,25%
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