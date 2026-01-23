Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
23.01.2026 03:15:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Nvidia vs. Meta Platforms
Investors have sought out artificial intelligence (AI) stocks over the past few years because of the technology's great potential. AI promises to streamline business operations and reduce costs -- and even make our daily lives easier. And that may equal significant revenue growth for a number of companies in the space.Two in particular that stand out are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Nvidia has already been generating enormous levels of revenue thanks to AI, as it is the seller of the world's top-performing AI chip. Meta, a social media giant, is investing heavily in AI research and development with the goals of supercharging its advertising business and becoming a general AI leader.Both companies make smart AI buys. But which is the better one to invest in today? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
