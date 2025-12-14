NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
14.12.2025 10:27:00
Better Buy in 2026: Nvidia Stock or Bitcoin?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) are completely different assets, but they are both at the top of their respective markets.Nvidia supplies the best graphics processing units (GPUs) for data centers, which are the primary chips used for developing artificial intelligence (AI) models. Its market capitalization of $4.3 trillion makes it the largest company in the semiconductor industry (and the world).Bitcoin, on the other hand, has a market cap of $1.8 trillion, placing it at the top of the cryptocurrency industry. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
