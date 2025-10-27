Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
|
27.10.2025 12:17:00
Better Dividend Stock: Chevron vs. ConocoPhillips
The energy sector is inherently volatile. Dividend investors would be forgiven if they sidestepped such commodity-driven stocks. But energy is vital to the world's economy and you should probably have some exposure to energy stocks in your portfolio. There are different ways to go about that, with Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) highlighting two approaches you might take. Here's how to decide which one is a better choice for you.The energy sector is generally broken down into three broad segments. The upstream is where oil and natural gas are produced. The midstream is responsible for moving oil and natural gas around the world, usually charging fees for the service. And the downstream takes oil and natural gas and turns it into other things, like chemical and refined products. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.10.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Chevron-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Chevron von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.25
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.25
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones beginnt Donnerstagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.25