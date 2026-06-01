Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.06.2026 21:30:00
Better Investment Option: SpaceX or Cerebras?
The IPO market is heating up, with SpaceX expected to become the largest IPO of all time. Meanwhile, chipmaker Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) was off to a hot start, opening at $350 on May 14 after pricing its IPO at $185. Both SpaceX and Cerebras are working to position themselves to become eventual artificial intelligence (AI) leaders in their respective markets. Let's take a closer look to see which one has the better chance at succeeding.When you think of SpaceX, you probably think of the company's rocket-launching unit. After all, this is how SpaceX got its start, developing a reusable rocket that greatly reduced costs by being able to recover and refurbish a rocket's most expensive components instead of dumping them in the ocean. However, this is the company's smallest segment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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