Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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17.04.2026 22:44:27
Better Long-Term Buy: Eli Lilly or Viking Therapeutics?
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has said in the past that "the stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." While it's easy to get caught up in chasing today's hottest trends and growth stocks, the biggest gains often come from being patient and willing to hold on for the long haul. It may not be exciting, and it can be frustrating many times, but if you find a high-quality stock, you can set yourself on a path to generate terrific gains.The most exciting opportunity in healthcare these days is in the GLP-1 market, where many companies are developing weight-loss drugs that could generate billions in revenue. Below, I'll look at two promising stocks in this space: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), which is a behemoth with a strong track record, and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), which is much smaller in valuation but may have tremendous upside.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
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14.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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07.04.26
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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02.04.26
|Eli Lilly profitiert von neuer Abnehmpille Foundayo (Spiegel Online)
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01.04.26
|Neue Diätpille genehmigt: Eli Lilly-Aktie legt zu, Konkurrenz unter Druck (dpa-AFX)
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31.03.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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24.03.26
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 steigt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|Optimismus in New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
|786,70
|2,58%
|Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|85,80
|6,84%
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