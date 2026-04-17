Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.04.2026 22:44:27

Better Long-Term Buy: Eli Lilly or Viking Therapeutics?

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has said in the past that "the stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." While it's easy to get caught up in chasing today's hottest trends and growth stocks, the biggest gains often come from being patient and willing to hold on for the long haul. It may not be exciting, and it can be frustrating many times, but if you find a high-quality stock, you can set yourself on a path to generate terrific gains.The most exciting opportunity in healthcare these days is in the GLP-1 market, where many companies are developing weight-loss drugs that could generate billions in revenue. Below, I'll look at two promising stocks in this space: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), which is a behemoth with a strong track record, and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), which is much smaller in valuation but may have tremendous upside.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eli Lilly

mehr Analysen
04.02.26 Eli Lilly Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.12.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.10.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eli Lilly 786,70 2,58% Eli Lilly
Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs 85,80 6,84% Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:22 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10:42 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.04.26 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: US-Börsen letztich mit starken Gewinnen - teils neue Rekorde -- ATX und DAX gehen klar fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex stiegen zum Wochenende klar an. Die Wall Street gewann am Freitag an Fahrt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen