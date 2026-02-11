Vistra Aktie
ISIN: AR0659507682
|
12.02.2026 00:37:00
Better Utility Stock: Constellation Energy vs. Vistra
Utilities used to be boring, defensive investments, but with the rise of AI-related demand, that is no longer the case. Data centers and industrial electrification are changing how investors view utility stocks. Two major players that are very much in the mix are Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) and Vistra (NYSE: VST). One company offers greater stability, whereas the other could potentially have more upside. Which stock is better, though? Let's dive in and find out.Constellation Energy is the largest producer of carbon-free electricity in the U.S. Its biggest revenue drivers are its long-term power contracts and the rising demand for clean energy, particularly for use in data centers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
