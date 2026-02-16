Bio-Techne's Ella Immunoassay Platform Receives CE-IVD Marking In EU

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) said its Ella benchtop immunoassay platform has received CE-IVD marking and is now available for clinical use across the European Union.

The CE-IVD certification allows hospitals, clinical laboratories and diagnostic developers in Europe to use the Ella platform for in-house test development, clinical trials and other translational applications. The company said the milestone expands Ella's use beyond research settings into clinical environments.

Bio-Techne said the CE-IVD marking supports its long-term strategy to advance precision diagnostics and standardized biomarker detection.