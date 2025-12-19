Biomarin Pharmaceutical Aktie

Biomarin Pharmaceutical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924801 / ISIN: US09061G1013

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.12.2025 21:48:51

BioMarin Stock Surges Nearly 20% After $4.8 Bln Amicus Acquisition News

(RTTNews) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) shares rose 19.51%, climbing $10.13 to $62.08, after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Amicus Therapeutics for about $4.8 billion in cash.

The deal values Amicus at $14.50 per share, representing a significant premium to its recent trading price, and is expected to expand BioMarin's portfolio with key rare-disease therapies, including Galafold for Fabry disease and Pombiliti + Opfolda for Pompe disease, thereby strengthening its commercial reach.

On the day of the announcement, BMRN opened near its previous close, rallied to an intraday high above $62, and saw unusually heavy trading volume, reflecting strong investor interest tied to the strategic acquisition.

BioMarin said the transaction is expected to accelerate revenue growth, diversify its rare-disease drug portfolio, and be accretive to earnings within the first year after closing, which is anticipated in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

52-Week Range: BMRN has shown significant volatility as pipeline data and corporate developments have influenced sentiment throughout the year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 49,72 12,82% Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:29 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.12.25 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister
14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- ATX schließt auf Rekordhoch -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten zum Wochenende Gewinne. Die Wall Street legt kräftig zu. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen