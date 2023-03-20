|
20.03.2023 12:45:28
BioNTech and OncoC4 Announce Strategic Collaboration to Co-Develop and Commercialize Novel Checkpoint Antibody in Multiple Solid Tumor Indications
BioNTech to receive exclusive worldwide license from OncoC4 to develop and commercialize its anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody candidate, ONC-392 BioNTech and OncoC4 will co-develop ONC-392 as monotherapy or in combination with anti-PD1 in various solid tumor indications, with a randomized Phase 3
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "RSS Importer"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "RSS Importer"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!