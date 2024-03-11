11.03.2024 16:17:11

BioNTech Gains 5% Over Presentation Of MRNA Cancer Vaccine Clinical Data Updates At AACR 2024

(RTTNews) - Stock of BioNTech SE (BNTX) is gaining over 5 percent on Monday following the announcement of presentation of clinical data updates regarding its investigational mRNA-based cancer vaccine and novel investigational antibody-drug conjugate approaches at AACR 2024.

The company said that it will present data regarding the LuCa-MERIT-1 Phase 1 trial mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccine in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The data showed antitumor activity, and consistent induction of immune responses in the patients.

BioNTech stated that it aims to have ten or more potentially registrational trials in its oncology pipeline by the end of 2024.

Currently, BioNTech's stock is climbing 5.72 percent, to $96.49 over the previous close of $91.27 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $87.90 and $136.91 in the last one year.

