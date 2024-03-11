|
11.03.2024 16:17:11
BioNTech Gains 5% Over Presentation Of MRNA Cancer Vaccine Clinical Data Updates At AACR 2024
(RTTNews) - Stock of BioNTech SE (BNTX) is gaining over 5 percent on Monday following the announcement of presentation of clinical data updates regarding its investigational mRNA-based cancer vaccine and novel investigational antibody-drug conjugate approaches at AACR 2024.
The company said that it will present data regarding the LuCa-MERIT-1 Phase 1 trial mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccine in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The data showed antitumor activity, and consistent induction of immune responses in the patients.
BioNTech stated that it aims to have ten or more potentially registrational trials in its oncology pipeline by the end of 2024.
Currently, BioNTech's stock is climbing 5.72 percent, to $96.49 over the previous close of $91.27 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $87.90 and $136.91 in the last one year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BioNTech (ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BioNTech (ADRs)mehr Analysen
|09.01.24
|BioNTech Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.12.23
|BioNTech Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.12.23
|BioNTech Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.11.23
|BioNTech Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.11.23
|BioNTech Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.24
|BioNTech Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.12.23
|BioNTech Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.12.23
|BioNTech Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.11.23
|BioNTech Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.11.23
|BioNTech Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.05.23
|BioNTech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.05.23
|BioNTech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.03.23
|BioNTech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.01.23
|BioNTech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.11.22
|BioNTech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.01.24
|BioNTech Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.12.23
|BioNTech Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.12.23
|BioNTech Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.11.23
|BioNTech Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.11.23
|BioNTech Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BioNTech (ADRs)
|88,80
|6,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen nach starker Vorwoche: Dow schließt leicht im Plus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX gab nach. An der Wall Street ging es leicht aufwärts. Die größten Börsen in Asien schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.