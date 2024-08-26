BioNTech Starts BNT116 Lung Cancer MRNA Vaccine Clinical Trials

(RTTNews) - Kuick Research announced the initiation of the first mRNA lung cancer vaccine trials globally with German biotech firm BioNTech SE's (BNTX) BNT116 as a significant breakthrough in cancer treatment.

Separately, Neeraj Chawla, Research head, Kuick Research, stated that at present more than 60 mRNA cancer vaccines are in clinical trials and the first commercially approved mRNA cancer vaccine can be expected to available in market by 2029.

BioNTech's BNT116 is specifically engineered to combat non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC and signifies a major progression in the field of personalized medicine.

The vaccine employs messenger RNA or mRNA technology, akin to that used in COVID-19 vaccines. However, BNT116 is designed to activate the immune system to fight against cancer cells rather than targeting a virus.

As the trial advances, researchers aim to establish the effectiveness of BNT116 in preventing the recurrence of lung cancer.

If the results are favorable, the trials could lead to mRNA cancer vaccines being recognized as a standard treatment option globally.

The BNT116 clinical trial, conducted across seven countries, will include around 130 patients at various stages of lung cancer, ranging from early to advanced or recurrent cases. These participants will receive the vaccine in conjunction with immunotherapy, a method aimed at optimizing the potential therapeutic outcomes.

Kuick Research noted that more than 5 lung cancer vaccines based on mRNA platform are currently under clinical trials.

At present, more than 20 of mRNA cancer vaccines are undergoing clinical trials across the globe, with the US and China at the forefront of research and development.