28.02.2024 09:52:49

Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In March 2024

(RTTNews) - The FDA is scheduled to organize Rare Disease Day, a virtual public meeting, on March 1, 2024, as part of the global Rare Disease Week.

In the U.S., as per the parameters outlined by the 1983 Orphan Drug Act, a condition is classified as a rare disease if it affects fewer than 200,000 individuals. In the European Union, as per the legislation instituted in the year 2000, a disease is considered rare when it affects fewer than 1 in 2,000 people.

It is estimated that there are more than 10,000 rare diseases and only a small percentage, around 5% or less, have at least one approved treatment.

Every year, the last day of February is observed as Rare Disease Day, and this year, it falls on Feb.29.

Shifting gears to recent developments on the regulatory landscape, notable milestones have been achieved in February.

Eicos Sciences' Aurlumyn injection secured the FDA nod on Feb.14, 2024, becoming the first medication to treat severe frostbite in adults to reduce the risk of finger or toe amputation.

Novartis/Roche's Xolair was granted approval on Feb.16, 2024, becoming the first medication to help reduce allergic reactions to multiple foods after accidental exposure. The drug is already approved in the treatment of asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Now, let's take a look at the biotech stocks awaiting FDA decision in March 2024.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

2seventy bio Inc Registered Shs When Issued 5,25 -3,49% 2seventy bio Inc Registered Shs When Issued
Akebia Therapeutics Inc 1,41 -2,89% Akebia Therapeutics Inc
AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs) 59,50 -0,83% AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)
BeiGene Ltd (spons. ADRs) 162,00 2,53% BeiGene Ltd (spons. ADRs)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 46,70 0,11% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
Esperion Therapeutics Inc 2,29 -11,58% Esperion Therapeutics Inc
Eyenovia Inc Registered Shs 2,16 -5,92% Eyenovia Inc Registered Shs
Geron Corp. 1,79 -6,93% Geron Corp.
Johnson & Johnson 149,60 0,74% Johnson & Johnson
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 225,20 -2,81% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Merck Co. 118,80 -0,50% Merck Co.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs Reg S Accred Inv 23,80 -11,85% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs Reg S Accred Inv
OptiNose Inc Registered Shs 1,78 -1,93% OptiNose Inc Registered Shs
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 906,50 -1,47% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShs 4,08 -3,77% Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShs
Viatris Inc Registered Shs 11,29 -2,54% Viatris Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflationszahlen im Blick: US-Börsen mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz -- ATX fällt zum Handelsende deutlich zurück -- DAX letztendlich stärker -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb weiter auf Rekordkurs. An der Wall Street geht es uneinheitlich zu. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen