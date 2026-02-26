Block Aktie
WKN DE: A143D6 / ISIN: US8522341036
|
27.02.2026 00:48:59
Block Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Block Inc. (XYZ.AX) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $116.00 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $1.946 billion, or $3.05 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $402 million or $0.65 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $6.252 billion from $6.033 billion last year.
Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $116.00 Mln. vs. $1.946 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $3.05 last year. -Revenue: $6.252 Bln vs. $6.033 Bln last year.
The company expect to deliver Adjusted Diluted EPS growth of 54% year over year in 2026 to $3.66.
