16.09.2024 17:25:26
Boeing Projects Africa's Commercial Airplane Fleet To More Than Double By 2043
(RTTNews) - Boeing's (BA) 2024 Commercial Market Outlook predicts Africa's commercial airplane fleet is projected to more than double by 2043.
Deliveries of more than 800 new single-aisle jets will account for most of this growth, as predicted by the company's long-term demand forecast for commercial airplanes and services.
According to the CMO, passenger air traffic in Africa will increase 6.4% annually - more than tripling the region's air traffic by 2043. This growth rate ranks Africa as the third highest among the ten regions tracked by Boeing.
"As demand for air travel rises, African airlines will need more single-aisle airplanes to efficiently serve many routes in the continent's largest aviation markets, including Europe, the Middle East and within Africa," said Shahab Matin, Boeing managing director of Commercial Marketing for Middle East and Africa. "This growth will build on Boeing's nearly eight decades of partnership with African carriers, as more than 60 airlines currently operate around 500 Boeing airplanes."
|17.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|11.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|11.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
