As the race for dominance in infrastructure and wireless connectivity heats up, two semiconductor titans are vying for capital. Investors must decide between Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) for the long term.

Broadcom has pivoted heavily toward artificial intelligence and enterprise software, while Qualcomm remains the heavyweight champion of mobile handset technology. They represent two different paths through the technology landscape, one focused on the data center and the other on the palm of your hand.

Broadcom operates as a leader in semiconductor stocks, providing essential components for data centers and networking. It maintains long-standing relationships with hyperscalers and companies with AI frontier models. Notable recent deals include a $200 billion memorandum of understanding with Samsung and a $30 billion chip commitment with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as aggregate sales to the top five end customers account for approximately 40% of its total net revenue.

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