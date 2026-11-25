Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
|
25.11.2026 17:32:01
Broadcom vs. Qualcomm: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As the race for dominance in infrastructure and wireless connectivity heats up, two semiconductor titans are vying for capital. Investors must decide between Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) for the long term.
Broadcom has pivoted heavily toward artificial intelligence and enterprise software, while Qualcomm remains the heavyweight champion of mobile handset technology. They represent two different paths through the technology landscape, one focused on the data center and the other on the palm of your hand.
Broadcom operates as a leader in semiconductor stocks, providing essential components for data centers and networking. It maintains long-standing relationships with hyperscalers and companies with AI frontier models. Notable recent deals include a $200 billion memorandum of understanding with Samsung and a $30 billion chip commitment with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as aggregate sales to the top five end customers account for approximately 40% of its total net revenue.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Broadcom Corp.
Analysen zu Broadcom Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Qualcomm Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.0909 Shs
|27 140,00
|0,30%
|QUALCOMM Inc.
|154,22
|1,07%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street bleibt an Thanksgiving geschlossen -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich im Handel am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen bleiben feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. In Asien waren am Donnerstag überwiegend positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.