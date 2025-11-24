Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
|
24.11.2025 14:07:00
Can Cruise Ships Help Disney Stock Coast Higher in 2026?
Mickey Mouse is building an armada of cruise ships. It could help Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) chart a course to higher returns for its swaying, if not seasick, shareholders after years of market-lagging results.The Disney Destiny embarked on its maiden voyage out of Florida over the weekend. It's the seventh vessel in the entertainment stock bellwether's growing fleet. It won't be the newest ship for long. Disney Adventure -- the largest cruise ship in the company's arsenal -- will begin serving passengers out of Singapore in four months.The shipyards are busy cranking out new vessels for Disney's floating empire. The pipeline calls for 13 ships navigating the open waters by 2031. This will more than triple the four ships that served it well for years before beginning the aggressive expansion of its cruising business in the summer of 2022.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
