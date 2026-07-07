Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
07.07.2026 15:30:00
Can Micron Technology Become the New Nvidia?
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has had a phenomenal 2026 so far, rising around 240%, though it was up around 300% until a few days ago before artificial intelligence (AI)-centric stocks started to sell off. Regardless, Micron has had a great run, and it isn't looking to slow down anytime soon.Micron recently announced another jaw-dropping quarter with huge growth and incredible expectations for the following quarter, dropping huge news that tight market conditions could last until 2028. If that occurs, Micron's stock could be primed for a major run, potentially positioning it to become the next Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).But is that possible? Let's see what it would take.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.
|
16:04
|S&P 500-Titel Micron Technology-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Micron Technology-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.26
|Ist der Höhenflug vorbei? Morningstar warnt eindringlich vor Gefahren bei der Micron-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
30.06.26
|S&P 500-Wert Micron Technology-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Micron Technology von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
29.06.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 liegt mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
29.06.26