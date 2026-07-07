Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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07.07.2026 15:30:00

Can Micron Technology Become the New Nvidia?

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has had a phenomenal 2026 so far, rising around 240%, though it was up around 300% until a few days ago before artificial intelligence (AI)-centric stocks started to sell off. Regardless, Micron has had a great run, and it isn't looking to slow down anytime soon.Micron recently announced another jaw-dropping quarter with huge growth and incredible expectations for the following quarter, dropping huge news that tight market conditions could last until 2028. If that occurs, Micron's stock could be primed for a major run, potentially positioning it to become the next Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).But is that possible? Let's see what it would take.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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