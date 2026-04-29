Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.04.2026 20:21:00
Can SpaceX Become a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
Has the market moved on from artificial intelligence (AI) mania to space frenzy? Probably not, but Elon Musk's SpaceX has reportedly filed for an initial public offering (IPO), and some funds have popped up with access to the private company before it becomes public, such as the Ark Venture Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: ARKVX) and the Baron Partners Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: BPTRX).As exciting as it sounds to invest in the largest private space exploration company in the U.S, it may not be the investment of your dreams. Here's why.SpaceX isn't just a pie-in-the-sky idea; it's already sending rockets into space and astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), with 642 completed missions as I write this, but it has plans to send people to the moon, Mars, and more. It has figured out how to reuse launchers, making them more cost-effective and more widely accessible, and it has multiple clients, including NASA and satellite operators, in addition to private individuals.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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