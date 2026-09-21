Capital One Financial Aktie

Capital One Financial für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 893413 / ISIN: US14040H1059

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21.09.2026 18:22:17

Capital One Canada Appoints Becca Mintz As President

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Capital One Canada (COF) announced that it has appointed Becca Mintz as the President.

Mintz brings more than 17 years of operational and strategic experience to the role. She joined Capital One Canada as an analyst in Toronto and later held several leadership positions in customer acquisition, marketing, and card partnerships. Most recently, she served as Managing Vice President and Head of Customer Credit and Data, where she led strategies for many of Capital One Canada's products and services.

Mintz is a recognized leader in Canadian financial services. She was named one of Canada's Top 50 Women Leaders of 2025 by Women We Admire and one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network in 2017. She previously served on the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's Council for Women's Advocacy.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.66 percent up at $203.77.

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