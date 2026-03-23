Gewinne 4.000€ in Gold. Von Krypto bis zu Aktien, ETFs, ETCs und Edelmetallen: Diversifiziere dein Portfolio und sichere dir deine Gewinnchance. -W-

Capital One Financial Aktie

Capital One Financial für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 893413 / ISIN: US14040H1059

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.03.2026 16:04:55

Capital One Shares Rise 4% On AI Data Security Innovations Launch

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) shares rose 3.50 percent to $187.82, gaining $6.35 on Monday, after the company announced new enterprise software capabilities aimed at supporting secure artificial intelligence adoption.

The stock is currently trading at $187.82 compared with its previous close of $181.46. Shares opened at $188.78 and traded between $185.63 and $190.99 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume reached about 1.89 million shares, below the average volume of about 5.56 million shares.

At the RSAC 2026 Conference, Capital One's software unit introduced new capabilities for Databolt that help enterprises secure sensitive unstructured data such as PDFs, emails and documents for AI use. The enhancements include protection of personally identifiable information, expanded deployment options, advanced analytics dashboards and stronger access controls.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $143.22 to $259.64.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Capital One Financial Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Capital One Financial Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Capital One Financial Corp. 158,00 0,00% Capital One Financial Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 12
22.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.03.26 KW 12: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.03.26 KW 12: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Deeskalation im Iran: Asiens Börsen höher
Die Börsen in Fernost notieren am Dienstag auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen