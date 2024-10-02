|
02.10.2024 14:49:39
Caterpillar And Trimble Expand Long-standing Joint Venture For Grade Control Solutions
(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Trimble, Inc. (TRMB) announced Wednesday the extension of their long-standing joint venture agreement that includes expanded grade control solutions and expanded distribution options in the construction sector to accelerate innovation and customer adoption.
Since 2002, the Caterpillar Trimble Control Technologies (CTCT) joint venture has led the industry in grade control solutions, delivering products that contribute to jobsite safety and productivity.
The renewed agreement will increase industry reach and provide customers broader availability of interoperable grade control solutions via a flexible platform for use by Caterpillar, Trimble and other technology providers and equipment manufacturers.
With a strengthened partnership, this agreement enables both Trimble and Caterpillar to increase innovation and differentiation, develop new offerings and pursue new industry and geographic opportunities.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Caterpillar Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.10.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.24
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Caterpillar-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Caterpillar-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.24
|Handel in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones am Mittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen zum Start des Donnerstagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Caterpillar Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Caterpillar Inc.
|355,00
|1,14%
|Trimble Navigation
|55,68
|-0,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Wall Street vorbörslich höher -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher steht. Die US-Börsen dürften sich am Freitag fester präsentieren. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.