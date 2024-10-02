02.10.2024 14:49:39

Caterpillar And Trimble Expand Long-standing Joint Venture For Grade Control Solutions

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Trimble, Inc. (TRMB) announced Wednesday the extension of their long-standing joint venture agreement that includes expanded grade control solutions and expanded distribution options in the construction sector to accelerate innovation and customer adoption.

Since 2002, the Caterpillar Trimble Control Technologies (CTCT) joint venture has led the industry in grade control solutions, delivering products that contribute to jobsite safety and productivity.

The renewed agreement will increase industry reach and provide customers broader availability of interoperable grade control solutions via a flexible platform for use by Caterpillar, Trimble and other technology providers and equipment manufacturers.

With a strengthened partnership, this agreement enables both Trimble and Caterpillar to increase innovation and differentiation, develop new offerings and pursue new industry and geographic opportunities.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Caterpillar Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Caterpillar Inc.mehr Analysen

31.10.23 Caterpillar Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Caterpillar Inc. 355,00 1,14% Caterpillar Inc.
Trimble Navigation 55,68 -0,22% Trimble Navigation

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Wall Street vorbörslich höher -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher steht. Die US-Börsen dürften sich am Freitag fester präsentieren. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen