CBRE Grou a Aktie
WKN DE: A1JLYH / ISIN: US12504L1098
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23.04.2026 13:01:36
CBRE Group, Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Income
(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $318 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $163 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.
Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $478 million or $1.61 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 18.6% to $10.527 billion from $8.875 billion last year.
CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $318 Mln. vs. $163 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $10.527 Bln vs. $8.875 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.60 To $ 7.80
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