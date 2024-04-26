|
26.04.2024 12:22:19
Chevron Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $5.50 billion, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $6.57 billion, or $3.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $5.42 billion or $2.93 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $48.72 billion from $50.79 billion last year.
Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $5.50 Bln. vs. $6.57 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.97 vs. $3.46 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $48.72 Bln vs. $50.79 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Ausblick: Chevron gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Chevron-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Chevron von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones beginnt Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones mittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)