Chevron Earns Top Marks on Corporate Equality Index for 18th Consecutive Year

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today announced the company received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the 18th consecutive year.

Chevron is among other major U.S. businesses that received a CEI rating of 100 points along with the new Equality 100 Award: Leaders in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion, a distinction recognizing companies that meet or exceed elevated criteria focused on four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

"Chevron is extremely proud to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for the 18th consecutive year,” said Josetta Jones, Chevron’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. "We strive to create a workplace where all employees feel safe, heard and respected. While no place can be perfect, it is wonderful to have our efforts validated. Chevron has worked to support its LGBTQ+ community long before it was an industry standard, and we will continue leading the way to a brighter, more inclusive future for all employees.”

Chevron has a long-standing legacy of diversity and inclusion in support of its LGBTQ+ workforce. Chevron was the first major U.S. energy company in the oil and gas industry to include sexual orientation and gender identity in our Equal Employment Opportunity policies (1993), the first to offer domestic partner benefits (1998) and the first to offer fully inclusive transgender wellness benefits (2011).

"We have made significant progress in ensuring our employee benefits are inclusive and that our culture fosters a sense of belonging and respect for everyone,” said Marissa Badenhorst, vice president of Health, Safety and Environment and executive sponsor of the PRIDE employee network at Chevron. "We believe that diversity is our strength, and that by supporting our LGBTQ+ employees, we are enhancing our innovation, performance and social impact.”

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion,” said RaShawn "Shawnie” Hawkins, senior director of workplace equality for Human Rights Campaign.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our traditional oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow new lower carbon business in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

