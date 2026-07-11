Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
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11.07.2026 18:31:00
Chevron May Have Unlocked a Powerful New Growth Engine
You know it as an integrated oil and gas outfit, and that's still mostly what it is. Energy powerhouse Chevron (NYSE: CVX), however, is also now becoming something else. And it's a brilliant move.Chevron is moving into the artificial intelligence (AI) data center space. Last month, the company announced it's partnering with GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) to supply software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) with electricity for one of its AI data centers in West Texas. GE Vernova will supply the natural gas turbines, and Chevron will supply the natural gas. The agreement has a 20-year term.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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