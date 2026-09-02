Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
|
02.09.2026 13:40:46
Chevron Secures Expanded Venezuela Oil Acreage Under New Terms
(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX), the second largest US oil company, announced on Wednesday that it has signed updated agreements with Venezuela that strengthen its joint ventures and expand its footprint in the Orinoco Belt
The new terms include fiscal commercial and legal provisions aimed at supporting long term investment. Chevron has been assigned additional acreage in the Orinoco region where it already operates and said the changes will underpin plans to more than double production over the next five years.
The company expects to invest over $7 billion in the ventures targeting output of about 600,000 barrels per day. The costs remain below $20 per barrel, positioning Venezuela as a low cost growth platform
The Petroindependencia joint venture in which Chevron holds a 49 percent stake has been granted rights to develop adjacent Carabobo blocks. The company also increased its interest in Petroindependencia earlier this year and secured rights to Ayacucho 8 Collectively its three ventures have lifted output by 15 percent so far in 2026.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Chevron were up 0.77 percent, changing hands at $212.68, after closing Tuesday's regular session 2.38 percent higher.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.
|
12:56
|Chevron to double Venezuela output in $7bn investment pledge (Financial Times)
|
01.09.26
|US defends Venezuela deal as Chevron prepares to expand operations (Financial Times)
|
01.09.26
|US defends Venezuela deal as Chevron prepares to expand operations (Financial Times)
|
01.09.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
01.09.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
01.09.26
|Verluste in New York: So steht der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
01.09.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones zum Start in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
31.08.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones beendet den Montagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Chevron Corp.
|06.01.26
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.01.26
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.01.26
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chevron Corp.
|182,70
|0,64%