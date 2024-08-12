Chevron Starts Production at Anchor With Industry-First Deepwater Technology

Chevron Corporation** (NYSE: CVX) announced today that it started oil and natural gas production from the Anchor project in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Anchor production marks the successful delivery of high-pressure technology that is rated to safely operate at up to 20,000 psi, with reservoir depths reaching 34,000 feet below sea level.

"The Anchor project represents a breakthrough for the energy industry,” said Nigel Hearne, executive vice president, Chevron Oil, Products & Gas. "Application of this industry-first deepwater technology allows us to unlock previously difficult-to-access resources and will enable similar deepwater high-pressure developments for the industry.”

The Anchor semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) has a design capacity of 75,000 gross barrels of oil per day and 28 million gross cubic feet of natural gas per day. The Anchor development will consist of seven subsea wells tied into the Anchor FPU, located in the Green Canyon area, approximately 140 miles (225 km) off the coast of Louisiana, in water depths of approximately 5,000 feet (1,524 m). Total potentially recoverable resources from the Anchor field are estimated to be up to 440 million barrels of oil equivalent.

"This Anchor milestone demonstrates Chevron’s ability to safely deliver projects within budget in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Bruce Niemeyer, president, Chevron Americas Exploration & Production. "The Anchor project provides affordable, reliable, lower carbon intensity oil and natural gas to help meet energy demand, while boosting economic activity for Gulf Coast communities.”

The Anchor FPU is Chevron’s sixth operated facility currently producing in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, one of the lowest carbon intensity oil and gas basins in the world. Chevron’s operated and non-operated facilities in the Gulf of Mexico are expected to produce a combined 300,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2026.

To reduce carbon emissions, the Anchor FPU was designed as an all-electric facility with electric motors and electronic controls. Additionally, the FPU utilizes waste heat and vapor recovery units as well as existing pipeline infrastructure to transport oil and natural gas directly to U.S. Gulf Coast markets.

Chevron, through its subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc., is operator and holds a 62.86 percent working interest in the Anchor project. Co-owner TotalEnergies E&P USA, Inc. holds a 37.14 percent working interest.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

