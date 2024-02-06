06.02.2024 10:50:07

Cisco, NVIDIA To Deliver AI Infrastructure Solutions

(RTTNews) - IT and Networking major Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Tuesday announced that it will deliver AI infrastructure solutions for data centers by partnering with chip developer NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA).

The Cisco and NVIDIA Integrated Data Center Solutions have jointly validated reference architectures, support the Cisco Networking cloud, and have digital experience monitoring.

"Cisco and NVIDIA are bringing together the innovations to help enterprises support demand for more computing power in the data center and navigate the transitions for AI with secure and observable infrastructure" commented Vladimir Ester, chief technology officer and cofounder of ClusterPower.

The solutions, expected to be available in July, will be sold through Cisco channel partners in the second quarter of the calendar year.

Additionally, Cisco announced innovations within the Cisco Security Cloud. Cisco Identity Intelligence is a solution that brings together identity, networking, and security together to protect an organization's identity stack against sophisticated attacker techniques.

Cisco Identity Intelligence comes with Smart Authentication with Cisco Duo, Smart Access with Cisco Secure Access, and Smart Threat Detection with Cisco XDR.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cisco Inc. 46,57 1,43% Cisco Inc.
NVIDIA Corp. 634,20 -1,70% NVIDIA Corp.

