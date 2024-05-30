|
30.05.2024 15:40:31
Cisco Signs MoU With Lenovo To Deliver Integrated Solutions To Advance Generative AI
(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Thursday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGF.PK) to deliver fully integrated infrastructure and networking solutions to accelerate digital transformation for businesses of all sizes.
The collaboration includes integration of the Cisco Nexus networking ecosystem into Lenovo's edge-to-cloud portfolio, with a commitment to expand go-to-market opportunities.
The companies will jointly establish design, engineering, and execution plans for accelerating digital transformation with turnkey solutions and purpose-built AI infrastructure solutions.
The integrated solutions are projected to streamline operational deployment and enhance business outcomes for the shared customers.
