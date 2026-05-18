Cognizant Aktie
WKN: 915272 / ISIN: US1924461023
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18.05.2026 14:21:55
Cognizant Increases Buyback Target To $2 Bln
(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH), the IT giant, Monday announced that it is has been authorized to increase its share repurchase target to $2 billion for 2026, an increase of $1 billion over its prior expectation.
The additional $1 billion of share repurchases are anticipated to be completed during the second quarter.
With the increase in buyback, there has been approximately $3.45 billion remaining under the share repurchase authorization as of May 17, the IT firm said in a statement.
In pre-market activity, CTSH shares were trading at $47.92, up 1.68% on the Nasdaq.
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