Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Launches New Theme-Driven Accelerator

Comcast announced today applications are now open for the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator: Generative AI. This will be the first of multiple theme-driven accelerator programs hosted by Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs throughout the year focused on emerging trends in connectivity, entertainment, and more. Startups leveraging Generative AI to build next-generation technologies, products, and services can apply today through April 9, 2023.

The LIFT Labs Accelerators are open to startups at various stages in their entrepreneurial journeys, from pre-seed to enterprise-ready stages. This first program kicks off on May 22, 2023, in Philadelphia, where over the course of six weeks, startups will be introduced to leaders from across Comcast NBCUniversal – including Xfinity product, technology and customer experience teams; Universal Pictures; Universal Destinations & Experiences; Sky; Strategic Development and more – to gain more insight on the applications and opportunities around Generative AI. Generative AI refers to the ability of artificial intelligence to generate new content, like text, video, audio, and code, when trained appropriately. This developing technology is being widely explored across industries as enterprises and startups alike plan how it could open new possibilities and influence operations, products, services, experiences, and more.

"Comcast has a strong history of partnering with startups at the forefront of innovation and emerging technologies,” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast. "We are excited to kick off our 2023 LIFT Labs Accelerator series to engage with founders focusing on Generative AI applications, services, and technology to learn more about the implications, opportunities, and impact across a wide range of sectors, including connectivity and content.”

Selected companies will participate in a combination of in-person and remote programming, including one-on-one personalized curriculum tailored to the startup’s stage and mentorship from executives across Comcast NBCUniversal. This hyper-focused, concentrated model allows founders to fully immerse themselves in their growth opportunities and developing relationships with Comcast NBCUniversal and the LIFT Labs network. The program will be led by Laura Plunkett and Luke Butler, Executive Directors of Startup Engagement, Comcast NBCUniversal.

Following the accelerator, alumni will receive dedicated support from the LIFT Labs team to assist in pilot execution and connections to relevant business units at Comcast NBCUniversal, in addition to other companies that are part of the LIFT Labs network.

This new accelerator model builds on Comcast’s successful track record of working with startups. Since LIFT Labs launched its first accelerator in 2018, out of the 54 portfolio companies, more than 80% have landed a proof of concept, pilot, or commercial deal with Comcast NBCUniversal (including 100% of the companies in the 2022 Accelerator) and alumni have gone on to raise more than $136M to date.

LIFT Labs is working with VentureFuel – an organization that helps corporations around the world innovate through startup collaborations – to identify, recruit, and mentor startups and support business development opportunities with VentureFuel’s global network.

For more information, including further details on the program’s focus areas and to apply to the LIFT Labs Accelerator, visit www.ComcastNBCULIFT.com or follow @LIFT_Labs on Twitter.

