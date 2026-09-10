CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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10.09.2026 18:34:26
CoreWeave Launches Physical AI Field Engineering Service
(RTTNews) - U.S. cloud computing provider CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV), announced on Thursday that it has launched a physical AI field engineering service that embeds domain specialists with customer teams to build, validate and deploy AI models across the engineering lifecycle.
The offering, built on methods acquired with Monolith AI, runs on CoreWeave's own platform and integrated engineering AI solution. Engineers from automotive, aerospace and mechanical backgrounds work alongside customers using proprietary data such as test results, simulations and live telemetry to create models validated against real-world physics.
CoreWeave said the service has already been applied across more than 100 projects in automotive, aerospace and robotics. For Aston Martin's Formula One team, engineers trained a transcription model on race audio that now processes 40 radio channels simultaneously, fast enough to inform tire strategy decisions during pit windows.
The company said engagements begin with on-site scoping workshops and deliver working applications integrated into customer workflows, rather than static reports.
On the Nasdaq, shares of CoreWeave are currently losing 4.23 percent, changing hands at $90.92.
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