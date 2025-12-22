Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
22.12.2025 10:53:00
Costco vs. Walmart: Which Retail Giant Should You Buy?
Two of the most dominant forces in retail have had very different years in the stock market. Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), the world's largest company by revenue, is up an impressive 25% since the start of 2025. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is down more than 6.5% as of Dec. 18.Costco and Walmart have distinct business models. Costco focuses on higher-value items and a warehouse membership model. Walmart offers a broader, lower-cost product mix and is heavily focused on expansion of its online business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
