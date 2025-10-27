:be Aktie

:be Aktie

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

27.10.2025 11:00:00

Could AMD Be the Nvidia of 2026?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) hasn't fared well in the artificial intelligence (AI) race so far. It has been beaten out by one of its rivals, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Nvidia has captured a huge chunk of the AI computing market, with AMD only being around as a much cheaper alternative. Almost nobody was using AMD's platform.But all that changed with the OpenAI partnership announced a few weeks ago. This announcement gave AMD a huge vote of confidence from one of the leading generative AI players, and could have a massive effect on AMD's business. But is this enough to transform AMD into the next Nvidia in 2026?Image source: AMD.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
