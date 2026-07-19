CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
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19.07.2026 04:14:58
CrowdStrike vs. Snowflake: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
In an era where data is the new oil and security is the vault, choosing between CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) represents a classic debate for growth investors. Both companies sit at the center of modern digital transformation, yet they serve very different roles in the enterprise software ecosystem. This comparison explores which stock is a better buy today.CrowdStrike focuses on stopping breaches through its AI-driven Falcon platform, securing the devices where work happens. Snowflake offers a platform that breaks down data silos, enabling companies to manage and analyze data for artificial intelligence applications. These two are often compared because they both represent high-growth, cloud-native leaders competing for the same IT budget dollars.CrowdStrike provides cloud-native cybersecurity through its Falcon platform, which protects endpoints, identity, and data for over 88,000 organizations. The company has built a dominant reputation among tech stocks by replacing legacy antivirus software with its integrated, AI-powered security architecture. Strategic technology alliances remain central to growth, including recent partnerships with Schwarz Digits and Grant Thornton Advisors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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