Datado a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PSFR / ISIN: US23804L1035
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18.11.2026 15:20:02
Datadog vs. Figma: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As cloud complexity grows and digital design becomes more collaborative, choosing the right software platform is essential. Investors must weigh whether Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) or Figma Inc. (NYSE:FIG) provides the better long-term opportunity.
Datadog focuses on observability and security, helping companies monitor their cloud infrastructure and applications. Figma provides a collaborative platform for teams to design and build digital products together. Both companies have become staples in the software ecosystem, but they navigate different market dynamics and financial stages as they look toward 2027.
Datadog sells an AI-powered observability and security platform to organizations of all sizes. The company is a key player among tech stocks, offering tools that monitor infrastructure, logs, and data. It serves approximately 32,700 customers across more than 160 countries and maintains over 1,000 integrations to support various IT environments.
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Nachrichten zu Datadog Inc Registered Shs -A-
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17.11.26
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17.11.26
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10.11.26
|S&P 500-Papier Datadog A-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Datadog A von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
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04.11.26
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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04.11.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Datadog Inc Registered Shs -A-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Datadog Inc Registered Shs -A-
|158,80
|4,34%
|Figma
|15,98
|1,27%