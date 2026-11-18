As cloud complexity grows and digital design becomes more collaborative, choosing the right software platform is essential. Investors must weigh whether Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) or Figma Inc. (NYSE:FIG) provides the better long-term opportunity.

Datadog focuses on observability and security, helping companies monitor their cloud infrastructure and applications. Figma provides a collaborative platform for teams to design and build digital products together. Both companies have become staples in the software ecosystem, but they navigate different market dynamics and financial stages as they look toward 2027.

Datadog sells an AI-powered observability and security platform to organizations of all sizes. The company is a key player among tech stocks, offering tools that monitor infrastructure, logs, and data. It serves approximately 32,700 customers across more than 160 countries and maintains over 1,000 integrations to support various IT environments.

Continue reading