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WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

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06.06.2026 10:08:00

Did Nvidia Just Say Checkmate to AMD and Intel?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has long been a giant in the world of graphics processing units (GPUs), or high-powered chips that fuel the simultaneous computations needed for certain applications. In the company's early days, it mainly sold GPUs to the gaming market, but in more recent times, these chips have become the staple of AI -- and turned into a billion-dollar profit engine for Nvidia.Nvidia also has broadened its reach beyond the GPU, offering a wide range of related products and services. But one particular type of chip hasn't been the specialty of Nvidia over time, and that's the central processing unit (CPU). Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) lead here, but if Nvidia has its way, this might soon change. Did Nvidia just say checkmate to these CPU giants? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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