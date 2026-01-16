CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
16.01.2026 22:18:00
Don't Even Think About Buying CoreWeave Stock Until You Read This
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has posted explosive gains amid surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI) data center services. Since the market close on the day of the company's initial public offering (IPO), the stock has risen approximately 119%. On the other hand, shares are also down 52% from the 52-week high it hit in June.With a market capitalization of approximately $39 billion, CoreWeave is valued at approximately 3.6 times expected forward sales. Given the company's incredible rate of sales expansion, the stock could actually look quite cheap on a price-to-sales basis -- but there are some big questions connected to the business's infrastructure buildout and path to profitability.Read on for a look at the crucial issue that could shape the stock's performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
