CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
21.01.2026 10:10:00
Down 40%, Is CoreWeave a Buy on the Dip?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has been one of the most-watched artificial intelligence (AI) stocks around over the past year. The company launched an initial public offering last March, has reported explosive revenue growth -- and has the backing of AI market star, Nvidia.All of this has helped CoreWeave attract the eyes of investors, and the stock jumped more than 300% in the months following its IPO. But CoreWeave has encountered some rough patches along the way, and that's put a bit of a brake on the momentum. The stock today is down 40% from its peak back in June. Is this AI player a buy on the dip? Let's find out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
