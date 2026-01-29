DXC Technology Aktie
DXC Technology Company Q3 Income Climbs
(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $107 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $57 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.
Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $3.194 billion from $3.225 billion last year.
DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $107 Mln. vs. $57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $3.194 Bln vs. $3.225 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.65 To $ 0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.16 B To $ 3.19 B
For the full year 2026, the company now expects revenue of about $12.69 billion, compared to the prior range of $12.67 billion and $12.81 billion. Adjusted earnings are expected to be around $3.15 per share, compared to the prior range of $2.85 to $3.35 per share.
